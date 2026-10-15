Tamil Nadu CM Vijay unveils Singapore-based CapitaLand data centre in Chennai

Speaking at the event, CapitaLand India Trust CEO Gowrishankar Nagabooshanam said the initiative had strengthened the ties between Tamil Nadu and Singapore, adding that the company's association with the State spanned nearly 22 years.

“The company launched its first international technology park in Chennai in 2004. Since then, it has continued to invest in the State. Now, it has expanded its footprint into digital infrastructure,” Gowrishankar said.