Tamil Nadu CM Vijay to inaugurate new bus stand, indoor stadium in Pudukkottai on November 2

According to the proposed itinerary, Vijay will also hold a roadshow covering around 1.5 km and distribute welfare assistance to beneficiaries during the visit.

The Chief Minister is expected to arrive at Tiruchirappalli airport from Chennai by a special aircraft and travel to Pudukkottai by helicopter. He is scheduled to land at a helipad at the Armed Reserve Police grounds in Pudukkottai.

From there, Vijay will travel by road to the new bus stand, located around half a kilometre away, where he will inaugurate the facility. He will then proceed to the district sports stadium, approximately one kilometre away, to inaugurate the newly constructed indoor stadium and inspect the facility.