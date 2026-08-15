Tamil Nadu CM Vijay skips awarding civic bodies at I-Day fete; officials defend move

Officials have denied that the decision has anything to do with civic bodies being dominated by DMK and AIADMK leaders, even though such speculation is rife.

The best-performing urban local bodies are recognised with cash awards under the Chief Minister's Awards for Best Performing Local Bodies. Though the TVK-led government continued the practice of honouring the best-performing local bodies after assuming office, the elected representatives did not receive the awards in person this year. An official from the Secretariat said the decision was not politically motivated.

"The government had issued a circular regarding the Independence Day celebrations at local bodies. As per the circular, all local body representatives were required to remain in their respective local bodies and were therefore unable to travel to Chennai to receive the awards from the Chief Minister. There was nothing behind this for political reasons," the official said.