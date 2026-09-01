CM Vijay opens Mettur dam sluices for Cauvery delta irrigation

The water will be released for 45 days to support samba paddy cultivation in the delta region. After opening the sluices, the Chief Minister, in the presence of Rural Development and Water Resources Minister N Anand, showered flowers on the water as it gushed out of the gates.

Vijay, dressed in a shirt and veshti and sporting a green shawl over his shoulders, later visited a photo exhibition showcasing the history of the Mettur Dam. As of 8 am on Tuesday, the water level in the reservoir stood at 91.56 feet, against its full reservoir level of 120 feet. The dam was receiving an inflow of 10,857 cusecs.