CM Vijay opens Mettur dam sluices for Cauvery delta irrigation

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday opened the sluice gates of the Stanley Reservoir at Mettur for irrigation in the Cauvery delta districts.
The water will be released for 45 days to support samba paddy cultivation in the delta region. After opening the sluices, the Chief Minister, in the presence of Rural Development and Water Resources Minister N Anand, showered flowers on the water as it gushed out of the gates.
Vijay, dressed in a shirt and veshti and sporting a green shawl over his shoulders, later visited a photo exhibition showcasing the history of the Mettur Dam. As of 8 am on Tuesday, the water level in the reservoir stood at 91.56 feet, against its full reservoir level of 120 feet. The dam was receiving an inflow of 10,857 cusecs.
Although June 12 is the customary date for the annual release of water from the Mettur Dam for delta irrigation, the release could not be made this year on schedule due to inadequate storage. The opening of the sluices marks the first time Vijay has released water from the Mettur Dam for delta irrigation since assuming office as Chief Minister.
Earlier, Vijay arrived in Salem by special flight and proceeded to Mettur by road. Large crowds gathered along both sides of the route to greet the Chief Minister and extend a warm welcome.