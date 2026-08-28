Tamil Nadu CM Vijay lauds Praggnanandhaa for making history at Grand Chess Tour

Extending his "heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the young Grandmaster from Tamil Nadu," the CM said Praggnanandhaa has created history by becoming the first Indian to win the champion's title at the GCT 2026 held in St. Louis, USA.

"Competing against the world's top players with remarkable mental fortitude and strategic brilliance, his victory in securing the champion's title is a fitting recognition of his extraordinary talent and unwavering perseverance," Vijay said in a post on "X".