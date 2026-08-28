Tamil Nadu CM Vijay lauds Praggnanandhaa for making history at Grand Chess Tour

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday (August 28) lauded grandmaster Praggnanandhaa for making history at the Saint Louis Chess Club, USA, by becoming the first Indian player to win the GCT.
Extending his "heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the young Grandmaster from Tamil Nadu," the CM said Praggnanandhaa has created history by becoming the first Indian to win the champion's title at the GCT 2026 held in St. Louis, USA.
"Competing against the world's top players with remarkable mental fortitude and strategic brilliance, his victory in securing the champion's title is a fitting recognition of his extraordinary talent and unwavering perseverance," Vijay said in a post on "X".
This magnificent triumph not only instilled new hope and inspiration in the younger generation but also brought immense pride to Tamil Nadu and India.
"I wholeheartedly wish Praggnanandhaa continued success in achieving many more milestones on the global stage," the chief minister said.
The grand finale of the prestigious event in world chess concluded on August 27.
The 21-year-old Chennai prodigy defeated the defending champion and world number 2 Fabiano Caruana of the United States, scoring 15-13.