Tamil Nadu CM Vijay holds roadshow in Tiruchirappalli

TIRUCHY: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay held a roadshow here on Monday and was accorded a rousing reception by the people and TVK workers on his arrival from the state capital.
As soon as Vijay arrived, he was accorded a ceremonial police salute, and Ministers Aadhav Arjuna and S Ramesh, senior officials, Lok Sabha MP Durai Vaiko welcomed him.
Later, he travelled in a van from the airport to the venue of the public meeting, St Joseph College, a distance of roughly 10 km.
Seated in the front, he waved to the people who were waiting on both sides of the road. Party workers and locals showered flowers on his vehicle at several places and they enthusiastically shouted 'Vijay'.
Police had made tight security arrangements in view of the visit of the chief minister.
Vijay is all set to address people on the premises of the college here by 4.15 PM to thank the people of Tiruchirappalli East, from where he won and subsequently resigned his seat so as to retain the Perambur seat in Chennai.
On September 13, 2025, Vijay kick-started his 'I am coming' state-wide campaign in Tiruchirappalli for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election.