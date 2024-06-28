Tamil Nadu CM Stalin reaches out to INDIA-ruled States urging resolution against NEET

CHENNAI: Continuing his relentless attack against NEET, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin reached out to his counterparts in States ruled by opposition parties, asking them to consider adoption resolution against the national-level test as was done by the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Friday.

In his letter sent hours after moving the resolution that was unanimously adopted by the Assembly and then writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Stalin recalled the allegations surrounding NEET-UG 2024. These alleged irregularities have "exposed the weaknesses of the National Testing Agency (NTA) and also shattered the dreams of thousands of students who had appeared for the NEET exam", he said in the identical letter sent to the chief ministers of Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, Telangana and West Bengal.

The State Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution seeking exemption from NEET Examinations for Tamil Nadu and also provide medical admissions on the basis of Class 12 marks as was the process for decades, Stalin informed the INDIA bloc Chief Ministers.

The resolution also asked the Centre to make necessary amendments in the National Medical Commission Act, so that the NEET system was scrapped, he added.

"Considering the importance and seriousness of the issue, I request you to consider passing a similar resolution in your State Legislative Assembly also to urge the Union Government to abolish the NEET Exams in the interest of the students of our States," he exhorted the alliance partners in the letter.