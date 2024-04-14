Stalin pays tribute to BR Ambedkar, says "India on brink of most critical election"

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said "India is on the brink of the most critical election in its history!" as he paid floral tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his 134th birth anniversary at Chennai's Ambedkar Mani Mandapam on Sunday.

In a post on 'X' Stalin urged citizens to safeguard democracy and said, "India is on the brink of the most critical election in its history! It is the solemn duty of every citizen to safeguard the beacon of democracy ignited by the revolutionary Dr. B.R. Ambedkar."

"The BJP is perilously intent on dismantling the Constitution. With a voracious appetite for regression, they plot to thrust our nation back by two centuries. We must rally behind the profound wisdom and enduring spirit of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the New-Age Buddha, to secure a truly egalitarian society," he added in the post.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also paid floral tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also paid tribute to the architect of the Constitution, Dr BR Ambedkar.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "Respectful tributes to the architect of the Indian Constitution and warrior of social justice, Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. His courage, knowledge, and contribution to strengthening democracy are his legacy that will continue to inspire us in every struggle for the country."

Born on April 14, 1891, Baba Saheb Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician, and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination towards Dalits and supported the rights of women and workers. He died on December 6, 1956.

BR Ambedkar was a prolific student, earning doctorates in economics from both Columbia University and the University of London. In 1956. He led a satyagraha in Mahad to fight for the right of the untouchable community to draw water from the main water tank of the town.

On 25 September 1932, the agreement known as the Poona Pact was signed between Ambedkar and Madan Mohan Malaviya. Due to the pact, the depressed class received 148 seats in the legislature, instead of the 71 as allocated earlier.

He was also one of the seven members of the committee that drafted the Indian Constitution after independence. In 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award.

BR Ambedkar died in his sleep on 6 December 1956, at his home in Delhi.