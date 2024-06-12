Tamil Nadu CM Stalin launches 'Mannuir Kathu Mannuir Kappom' scheme

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin launched the 'Mannuir Kathu Mannuir Kappom' at a function held at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

As part of this scheme, Chief Minister distributed tractors and cluster plows to farmers to aid in their agricultural activities. Also, 4,000 metric tonnes of green manure seeds will be distributed to farmers out of a fund allocation of Rs 20 crore to cultivate green manure in two lakh acres.

Additionally, training rural youth in handling and maintaining agricultural machinery has also been initiated.

The 'Mannuir Kathu Mannuir Kappom' scheme mainly focuses on providing substantial support to farmers and to promote agricultural development in Tamil Nadu.