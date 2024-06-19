Tamil Nadu CM Stalin extends birthday greetings to Rahul Gandhi

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin extended heartfelt birthday wishes to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi as he turned 54 today.

In a post on his official account in X(formerly Twitter) , Chief Minister Stalin expressed, "Happy birthday dear brother Rahul Gandhi. Your dedication to the nation will propel you to greater heights. I wish you continued progress and success".

Rahul Gandhi, MP from Rae Bareli, has instructed Congress workers to refrain from elaborate celebrations on his birthday. Instead, he advised to celebrate by engaging in humanitarian efforts and charity activities.

Political leaders including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, and others have wished Rahul Gandhi on his birthday