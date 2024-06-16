Tamil Nadu CM Stalin extends Bakrid, Father's Day greetings

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday extended greetings for Eid-Ul-Adha or Bakrid, a day ahead of the festival.

"I extend my greetings to the Muslim brethren who follow the path laid out by the Prophet Mohammed promoting equality and brotherhood," the CM said in a statement.

"Ayyan Thiruvalluvar calls it 'the joy of earning' to give away a part of the income to the poor and needy. This Bakrid festival is to guide the Islamic people to achieve that pleasure. The Prophet's teachings are meant to be followed by people in their daily lives," he added.

Meanwhile, CM Stalin also greeted all fathers on the occasion of Fathers Day today.

"Fatherhood is for those who want their wards to reach heights that they have not reached. On this day, we would like to thank all the fathers who work for their wards," he said in a social media post, sharing a photo with his father and late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi.