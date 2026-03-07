Tamil Nadu clears 1,249 posts to handle poll work

CHENNAI: The Election Department has redeployed 1,249 personnel from various departments to handle election-related work for the upcoming Assembly polls.
In continuation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the Election Department has initiated several preparatory measures for the forthcoming elections to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, including proposals related to polling stations and the mobilisation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).
The preparations also include arrangements to enforce the Model Code of Conduct, prevent property defacement, plan communication, and conduct voter awareness activities.
Officials said the Election Department's workload will increase significantly once the election schedule is announced. In view of this, the government has decided to create 1,249 additional posts to manage election-related responsibilities.
According to the government order, these posts will be operational from the date of appointment until June 30, 2026, to assist with administrative and logistical arrangements for the Assembly polls.
The officials will be deployed across 14 districts, including Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore, Salem, Tirunelveli, Tiruppur, Kancheepuram, and Villupuram.