Tamil Nadu: Cleanliness workers protest for disbursal of newly agreed wages

TIRUCHY: The cleanliness workers from Karur City Corporation staged a sit-in protest at the Collectorate premises on Monday (September 7), demanding the disbursal of the wage of Rs 750 per day as per the agreement.
Sources said there are as many as 511 cleanliness workers employed on a contract basis who are given Rs 450 per day.
They said that the wage has been fixed at Rs 750 per day and an agreement was made by the previous Collector of the district, but it has not been followed till now.
The cleanliness workers commenced their protest from August 10 in front of the Karur Corporation seeking the implementation of new wage pact
In order to implement the order of the previous district collector on wage, the cleanliness workers commenced their protest from August 10 in front of the Karur Corporation, and the Commissioner who met them assured of the wage hike with immediate effect, but it has not been implemented so far.
The disappointed workers converged in the Collectorate premises on Monday and staged a sit-in protest.
The Cleanliness Workers Union Treasurer Karunanidhi, who led the protest, said that the officials are not keen on the welfare of the workers.
Despite the repeated protests and petitions, the officials show the least interest. He warned that the workers would intensify the protest if their wages were not disbursed as per the agreement.