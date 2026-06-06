Tamil Nadu | Clean energy shift can save textiles Rs 3,250 cr: Study

The study said electricity currently accounts for around 80 per cent of the sector's energy expenditure, while petroleum products, coal and biomass make up the remaining share. Petroleum alone constituted 12.6 per cent of total energy spending in 2023-24.

According to the report, a complete transition to renewable electricity sourced through green tariffs and open-access mechanisms could reduce electricity expenditure by up to 41.5 per cent, resulting in annual savings of nearly Rs 3,250 crore. Even under conservative cost assumptions, the sector could still save more than Rs 2,300 crore annually, the report said.

The study further projected that replacing fossil-fuel and biomass-based boilers with renewable electricity-powered clean heating systems could generate additional annual savings of Rs 1,560 crore to Rs 2,770 crore.

"Renewable electricity is not merely a sustainability choice but a financially compelling strategy that can reduce energy expenditure and strengthen long-term competitiveness in Tamil Nadu's textile and apparel industry," the report said.

The report also raised concerns over the sector's environmental footprint. It noted that India's textile industry has the highest carbon footprint among major exporting nations, with emissions exceeding 12.5 kg of carbon dioxide equivalent per kilogram of textile produced, 31 per cent higher than Vietnam, 28 per cent above Bangladesh and 14 per cent higher than China.

It further pointed to a correlation between rising biomass use in Tamil Nadu's textile clusters and the decline of dense forest cover in surrounding districts. The report estimated that woody biomass consumption by textile units between 2011-12 and 2023-24 could potentially equal the loss of between 65 million and 249 million trees.

"Shifting to low-carbon and non-biomass heat sources is not only a decarbonisation imperative but also a crucial step toward protecting regional ecosystems," the study observed.

The report warned that Tamil Nadu's textile exports have largely stagnated at around USD 7.4 billion annually since 2017-18, despite the State's strong manufacturing base. It said future export growth would increasingly depend on compliance with sustainability-linked global trade regulations such as the European Union's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) and the UN-backed Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action.