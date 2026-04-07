Tamil Nadu: Classes 6-9 students to get question papers as per learning abilities

CHENNAI: After introducing the Targeted Help for Improving Remediation and Academic Nurturing (THIRAN) scheme for government school students, for the first time, the School Education Department will have different types of question papers ‘within the same class’ for students between classes 6-9 as per their learning abilities.
As per sources from the department, separate question papers will be provided for THIRAN students within the same classes (6 to 9) for all subjects. Only these question papers have been directed to be used to conduct the exams.
All students identified under the THIRAN initiative, during the ‘baseline assessment’ have been mandated to participate in this exam. The official added, “For classes 6 and 7, total marks will be 60 and for classes 8 and 9, the total marks for which the exams will be conducted will be for 100. After the exams, teachers have been directed to complete entry of marks before April 20. While the exams have already commenced, it will go on till April 16.”
THIRAN was implemented to improve language proficiency and mathematical skills of students in government middle, high and higher secondary schools from classes 6 to 9. Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin launched THIRAN along with Tamil Nadu School Programme for Artificial Intelligence, Robotics and Knowledge of Online Tools (TN SPARK) in July 2025.
Students from each school were selected to achieve the basic learning outcomes. An exam was also conducted, and 68% of students passed. The exams are conducted for Tamil, English, Mathematics, Science and Social Science subjects.