Tamil Nadu: Classes 6-9 students to get question papers as per learning abilities

As per sources from the department, separate question papers will be provided for THIRAN students within the same classes (6 to 9) for all subjects. Only these question papers have been directed to be used to conduct the exams.

All students identified under the THIRAN initiative, during the ‘baseline assessment’ have been mandated to participate in this exam. The official added, “For classes 6 and 7, total marks will be 60 and for classes 8 and 9, the total marks for which the exams will be conducted will be for 100. After the exams, teachers have been directed to complete entry of marks before April 20. While the exams have already commenced, it will go on till April 16.”