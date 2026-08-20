Tamil Nadu: Class 9 student dies after falling from crowded government bus

Police said Deenadayalan was travelling to Mahabalipuram from Karanai in a government bus. As the bus was overcrowded, he was travelling on the footboard. When the bus was negotiating a curve near Vadakadambadi, he lost his balance and fell from the bus.

He was grievously injured, including suffering a fracture to his left leg. The driver and conductor immediately stopped the bus and, along with nearby residents, rushed to his aid. They alerted an ambulance, but as there was a delay in its arrival, they stopped a passing car and shifted the critically injured boy to the Mahabalipuram GH.

After receiving initial treatment, Deenadayalan was shifted by ambulance to the Chengalpattu Government Medical College Hospital for further treatment. He was admitted to the ICU, but died later in the evening. Mahabalipuram police have registered a case and further investigation is on.