Tamil Nadu: Class 3 girl, engineering student killed in separate mishaps

In Yercaud, an eight-year-old girl studying Class 3 at a government primary school in Mundagampadi died after being run over by a private school van. The deceased Menaka, daughter of Krishnan and Rasathi from Vazhavanthi, used to go by a private van to school.

After alighting from the van, the girl moved in front of the vehicle. However, the van driver, Ranganathan, failed to notice and ran over her. She suffered severe head injuries and was rushed to GH in Yercaud, but she died on the way. The Yercaud police sent the body for a post-mortem and arrested the driver.