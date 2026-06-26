Tamil Nadu: Class 12 revaluation, re-totalling results out

The DGE constituted two evaluation camps staffed by experienced subject experts to review the answer scripts. The revaluation and re-totalling process was conducted from June 19 to June 23.

Only candidates whose marks have changed after the review have been included in the notification published on the official website. Students whose registration numbers do not appear in the list should note that there has been no change in their marks following the review process.

Candidates whose marks have been revised can log in to the DGE portal using their registration number and date of birth to download their updated Statement of Marks.

It also stated that the schedule for issuance of the original mark certificates for Class 12 students will be announced separately.

For queries related to the revaluation and re-totalling results, candidates may contact the DGE helpline at 9498383075 or 9498383076.