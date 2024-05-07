Tamil Nadu Class 12 board exams: Students can apply for copy of answer sheets and re-evaluation from May 7

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu 12th board exam results were declared on Monday. The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) has announced that the student can apply for copy for answer sheets and re-evaluation from today (May 7) up to May 11 (until 5 PM).

According to a circular from the department, the student who have applied for copy of answer sheets can only apply for revaluation/re-totalling.

Students can apply through their schools and individual candidates can apply through the examination centres where they appeared for the exam.

For a copy of answer sheets, students will have to pay Rs 275 and for re-evaluation, they will have to pay Rs 305 for science stream and Rs 205 for other subjects.

Students should keep the issued acknowledgment slip safe while applying for answer sheet copy and the students will be able to download the scanned copy from the official website www.dge.tn.gov.in. only by using the application number on it.

The date on which the answer sheet can be downloaded will be announced later.