Tamil Nadu Class 12 board exams: Here is how you can apply for re-evaluation

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu 12th board exam results were declared on Monday.

Students can now apply for re-evaluation if they are dissatisfied with their marks.

Here's a step-by-step guide to the re-evaluation process for Tamil Nadu 12th board exams:

Step 1: Check the official website of the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (https://www.tnresults.nic.in/) for the re-evaluation application form and deadline.

Step 2: Obtain a photocopy of your answer sheet by submitting an online request on the website and paying the prescribed fee.

Step 3: Carefully review your answer sheet and identify the questions you believe deserve more marks.

Step 4: Fill out the re-evaluation application form accurately, providing all required details, including your roll number, subject(s), and question(s) for re-evaluation.

Step 5: Attach a photocopy of your answer sheet and any other required documents mentioned on the website.

Step 6: Submit the re-evaluation application form online or by post (if permitted) before the deadline.

Step 7: Wait for the re-evaluation process to be completed, and the revised marks (if any) will be updated on your mark sheet.

Remember to follow the instructions carefully and submit your application within the specified deadline.

The re-evaluation process aims to ensure fair and accurate evaluation, so approach it diligently.