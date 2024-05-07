Class 12 state board exam results: Nungambakkam Corporation school secures full percentage

CHENNAI: While Chennai Corporation schools have managed to score 87.13 percent, the Chennai government higher secondary school in Nungumbakkam is the only one to have achieved full pass percent.

With a total 87 students in class 12, all girls have cleared the exam this year.

After several years, students from science stream have managed to secure the highest mark of 542/600 surpassing commerce students.

Speaking to DT NEXT, G Girija, the school HM said, "It is common in our school for commerce students to top class 12 boards. But, this year, a science stream student has scored top marks. The particular student has also written the NEET exam and comes under 7.5 percent reservation under the government. Hence, her chances of bagging a medical seat is quite high."

Meanwhile, the particular school has also managed to achieve a full pass percentage after COVID-19.

"This is our second time securing a full pass percentage in class 12. We have achieved a full percentage once before the pandemic."