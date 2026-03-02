Tamil Nadu Class 12 board exams begin, over 8.27 lakh students appear

Statewide, from over 7,545 schools, a total of 7,99,692 Class 12 students are writing the board examination, including 27,783 private candidates. In total, 8,27,475 students are appearing for the examination. In addition, 281 students are writing as prison candidates, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

The first examination today is Tamil and other language subjects. Following this, the English examination is on March 5, followed by exams for the other subjects at scheduled intervals, until March 26.