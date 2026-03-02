Tamil Nadu Class 12 board exams begin, over 8.27 lakh students appear

CHENNAI: Across Tamil Nadu, the Class 12 State Board examination commenced on Monday (March 2) and is being held from 10 am to 1.15 pm.
Statewide, from over 7,545 schools, a total of 7,99,692 Class 12 students are writing the board examination, including 27,783 private candidates. In total, 8,27,475 students are appearing for the examination. In addition, 281 students are writing as prison candidates, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
The first examination today is Tamil and other language subjects. Following this, the English examination is on March 5, followed by exams for the other subjects at scheduled intervals, until March 26.
All arrangements and plans for the public examination have been intensively made by the government examination department. Accordingly, 44,624 people have been appointed as exam invigilators and 4,540 people as flying squad invigilators, as announced by the government examination department.
Students with disabilities have been assigned scribes to write their answers; a total of 7,465 scribes have been appointed.
The examination results will be released on May 8 as was already announced when the board exam schedule was released.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister MK Stalin in a social media post wrote: “All the best to the Class 12 students who will be writing their public exams tomorrow. Face the exam without stress, and succeed. Opportunities are pouring in for you. Study with determination, and our Dravidian Model government is there to encourage and uplift you.”