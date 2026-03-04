Tamil Nadu: Class 10 students directed to download hall tickets

CHENNAI: For the Class 10 board exam to be held between March 11 and April 6, the Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) has directed students to download their hall tickets.
Students, private candidates and respective school managements can download the hall ticket from dgeapp.tnschools.gov.in. The downloading of the hall tickets began on Wednesday.
More than 9.09 lakh candidates, including 26,196 private candidates, have registered for the Class 10 board exam to be held in 4,219 centres. Of which, over 4.14 lakh students are from government schools, 2.09 lakh are from aided schools and 2.50 lakh are from private schools (8.83 lakh totally).
School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said that necessary works were already underway to complete final exams for the current academic year before the second week of April. “With the upcoming assembly elections, arrangements have been made to complete exams for all classes at the earliest. The final year exams for classes 1-9 will begin immediately, and will be completed by the second week of April, and students will be given holidays,” said the Minister.
Meanwhile, board exams for classes 12 and 11 (arrears), will end on March 26 and 27, respectively.