Tamil Nadu: Class 10 students directed to download hall tickets

Students, private candidates and respective school managements can download the hall ticket from dgeapp.tnschools.gov.in. The downloading of the hall tickets began on Wednesday.

More than 9.09 lakh candidates, including 26,196 private candidates, have registered for the Class 10 board exam to be held in 4,219 centres. Of which, over 4.14 lakh students are from government schools, 2.09 lakh are from aided schools and 2.50 lakh are from private schools (8.83 lakh totally).