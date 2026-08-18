Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Class 10 scanned answer scripts to be available from August 19

Those seeking retotalling or revaluation must submit applications on August 20 and 21 between 11 am and 5 pm at designated District Government Exam Offices in Chennai, Dindigul, Ramanathapuram, Tirupur, Kallakurichi, Chengalpattu and Mayiladuthurai