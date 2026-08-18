Tamil Nadu: Class 10 scanned answer scripts to be available from August 19

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) has announced that scanned copies of answer scripts of candidates, who appeared in July for the Class 10 public exam, will be available online from today.
Candidates can access the answer scripts on dge.tn.gov.in. They can also download the relevant scripts after registering with their exam roll number and date of birth.
Those seeking retotalling or revaluation must submit applications on August 20 and 21 between 11 am and 5 pm at designated District Government Exam Offices in Chennai, Dindigul, Ramanathapuram, Tirupur, Kallakurichi, Chengalpattu and Mayiladuthurai.
Fee for retotalling is Rs 505/subject, and revaluation per subject costs Rs 205. Candidates have been advised to carefully verify their answer scripts before applying.