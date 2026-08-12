Tamil Nadu: Class 10 marksheets to be distributed from today

CHENNAI: The TN Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) has announced that original mark certificates for candidates who appeared for the class 10 March/April public exam will be distributed from August 12 (Wednesday).
The certificates will also reflect the final results of candidates who had applied for re-totalling and revaluation. According to DGE, students can collect their original mark certificates from the schools they studied, while private candidates can get it from their respective exam centres. Direct private candidates can also collect the original TCs submitted while applying for the exam from their respective exam centres. For details, visit www.dge.tn.gov.in