Tamil Nadu: Chithannavasal fest on August 20, 21

TIRUCHY: Pudukkottai district administration is gearing up for a Chithannavasal summer festival on August 20 and 21, for which the preparatory works are on, said Collector M Aruna on Friday (July 31).
The district collector organised a meeting with the officials from various departments to discuss the conduct of the Chithannavasal summer festival-2026, in which she told the officials that the festival is organised by the Department of Tourism as a part of promoting tourists to attractive places in the district.
She said that the Chithannavasal festival is scheduled for two days. She asked the officials to ensure basic amenities across the venue.