Tamil Nadu: Child Helpline staff await salaries, travel allowances of June, July

Staff members said that salaries for April and May were credited only recently after months of uncertainty. However, they alleged that delayed payments have become a routine issue rather than an exception.

According to employees, they have repeatedly raised the matter with authorities and highlighted it through the media, but salary disbursement and reimbursement of allowances continue to be irregular. “We were informed that the delay was linked to the late release of funds from the Ministry of Women and Child Development,” said an employee. “This kind of financial uncertainty continues to affect our daily lives.”

Several staff members also alleged that they were denied essential employment benefits such as Provident Fund (PF) and insurance despite working in an emergency service that regularly handles distressing and sensitive child protection cases. They said that the demanding nature of the job, coupled with delayed wages, had taken a toll on their mental and physical well-being. Field experts have reportedly described the situation as a form of labour exploitation.