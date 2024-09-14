Tamil Nadu: Chief Minister's Anna Medal to be awarded on 15.09.2024

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Medals will be awarded on CN Annadurai’s birth anniversary which is celebrated on September 15, according to official statement released.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Medal recognises outstanding devotion to duty among Police, Fire & Rescue Services, Prisons and Correctional Services, Home Guards, and Finger Print Science Officers/personnel across the state.

Accordingly, this year 100 Police Officers/Personnel from the rank of Head Constable to Superintendent of Police, 10 Fire and Rescue Service Personnel/Officers from the rank of Fireman to Deputy Director, 10 Prisons and Correctional Services Personnel/Officers from the rank of Grade-I Warder to Assistant Jailor, 5 Home Guards Officers/personnel from the rank of Assistant Platoon Commander to Company Commander and 2 Officers from Finger Print Science Unit in the rank of Additional Superintendent of Police have been chosen for the CM's Medal.

Further, S.Manthiramoorthi, Leading Fireman - 7807 and A.Ramachandran, Fireman- 8229, Srivaikundam Fire & Rescue Services Station, Tuticorin District are awarded the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Fire Services Medal for Gallantry (Anna Medal) for their bravery and dedication to rescue approximately 448 people from the flooded villages and brought them to safer place.

The rescue operation was challenged and carried out in extremely dangerous situation, as the floodwaters had breached the banks of the Tamirabarani River on the night of 18th December 2023.

These Medals will be presented by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu at a Ceremonial Medal Parade to be held later.