Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Talent Search Examination postponed to Sept 30

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Talent Search Examination (TNCMTSE), originally scheduled for September 23 (Saturday), for the selection of the CM’s talent scholars, has been rescheduled to September 30.

In light of this change in the examination date, the school education department has directed to notify the same to all school headmasters and provide necessary information on postponing the exam to a later date.

The department has further urged for cooperation of students in all categories.