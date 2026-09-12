Tamil Nadu: Chided by parents, girl dies by suicide

MADURAI: A 17-year-old Class 11 student allegedly died by suicide at her house in Madurai after being reprimanded by her parents for frequently using her mobile phone.
The deceased, Sujitha Banu, was the daughter of Mohammed Kasim of Nadutheru in Vandiyur. She was studying in Class 11 at a school in the area.
She was reportedly spending a considerable amount of time using her mobile phone. On the day of the incident, her parents reportedly reprimanded her after seeing her using the phone at home.
Upset over this, Sujitha Banu allegedly died by suicide by hanging when no one else was at home.
Anna Nagar police are investigating the case.