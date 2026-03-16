Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Chennai–Coimbatore Express to halt at Tiruvallur from March 16

According to the release, the Chennai Central–Coimbatore Express (Train No. 12675), which departs from Chennai Central at 6.10 am, will reach Tiruvallur at 6.43 am and depart at 6.45 am. The train will then proceed via Arakkonam, Walajah Road, Katpadi, Ambur and Salem to reach Coimbatore at 2.05 pm.
Passengers board express train from the non-boarding side of platform 1 at Tiruvallur station
Passengers board express train from the non-boarding side of platform 1 at Tiruvallur station
Updated on

CHENNAI: The Chennai–Coimbatore Express will halt at Tiruvallur railway station on a trial basis from Monday (March 16), the Southern Railway has announced.

According to the release, the Chennai Central–Coimbatore Express (Train No. 12675), which departs from Chennai Central at 6.10 am, will reach Tiruvallur at 6.43 am and depart at 6.45 am. The train will then proceed via Arakkonam, Walajah Road, Katpadi, Ambur and Salem to reach Coimbatore at 2.05 pm.

With the introduction of the new stop, timings at some stations have been revised. The train will now arrive at Arakkonam at 7.08 am and depart at 7.10 am. It will reach Walajah Road at 7.35 am, Katpadi at 8.03 am and Ambur at 8.43 am, according to a statement issued by the Salem Railway Division.

Express train
Tamil Nadu
Tiruvallur railway station
train service
Chennai–Coimbatore Express

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