Tamil Nadu: Census first phase to commence on July 17

The exercise is part of the nationwide census process, which was originally scheduled for 2021 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The upcoming census is expected to play a crucial role in updating demographic and socioeconomic data across the country.

According to the gazette notification, the first phase of the census in Tamil Nadu will continue for 45 days, from July 17 to August 30. During this phase, officials will focus on house listings and collecting details on residential conditions, facilities, and household assets. Enumerators will gather responses to approximately 33 questions covering housing status, amenities and basic infrastructure available to families, vehicle use, and food habits.