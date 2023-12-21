Tamil Nadu: CBI court sentences three to 5-year RI for causing losses to bank

CHENNAI: The Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate for Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) cases on Thursday sentenced three accused, including the then CEO cum Chairman of a private company, to undergo five years of rigorous imprisonment in connection to a case of causing losses to Bank of India.

According to CBI officials, a combined fine of Rs 2,10,62,000 has also been imposed on the accused persons and the said company.



"CBI had registered a case on a complaint from Bank of India on September 27, 2008, against P Senthil Kumar, CEO cum Chairman of M/s PalpapItchinichi Software International Ltd., and others. It was alleged that the accused opened 149 loan accounts under the Star Personal Loan Scheme at Bank of India, Anna Salai Branch, Chennai in the names of fictitious persons showing them as employees of his company and got the loans sanctioned by fabricating salary slips and identity cards in the names of loanees. The loan amounts were not repaid, thereby causing a loss to the tune of Rs 206.87 lakh to the Bank of India," they said.

After an investigation, a charge sheet was filed on September 30, 2009, against the accused.

"Senthil Kumar was sentenced to undergo five years of rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs 2,07,62,000 and S Kalidasan and Thanjan Chezianare were sentenced to undergo five years of rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs 1 lakh each," CBI officials said.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on M/s PalpapIchinichi Software International Ltd. Further details are awaited.