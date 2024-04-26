Tamil Nadu Career Guidance Cell to be strengthened in Higher Education schools

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Government has decided to further strengthen the career guidance cells in the Government Higher Secondary Schools across the state to ensure that all the students should pursue higher education after Class XII in the coming academic year by increasing the enrollment ratio.

The School Education Department has established a career guidance cell, comprising teachers and academicians, at all the higher secondary schools in the State.

This initiative is part of Naan Mudhalvan scheme, a project implemented to provide career guidance to improve job opportunities among students.

At present more than 4,200 government and government aided higher secondary schools are functioning. A senior official from the School Education Department said that the authorities have ensured that this year the career guidance should reach each student studying from Class X to Class XII.

"The management of the government schools were instructed to activate the career guidance cells since the board exams results for the Class X, Class XI and Class XII will be released in May", he said adding "therefore, the guidance cell should be fully prepared to steer the students in a right way to pursue the right higher higher education".

Stating that the training for the members of the career guidance cells would start from April 29, the official said "it (training) will be very comprehensive and will be very useful for the students, who will get the right direction to choose their higher education courses".