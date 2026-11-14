Tamil Nadu caps stocks of rice, paddy and pulses amid inflation spike

The move comes amid a steep rise in rice prices. Tamil Nadu's average retail price stood at Rs 61.66 per kg in September, against the national average of Rs 46.20. In Chennai, prices of popular varieties, including raw rice, boiled Ponni, and basmati, rose by 10% to 37% in October alone.

Tamil Nadu's October inflation was 1.20 percentage points above the national rate of 6.09%, which breached the RBI's 6% tolerance limit.

Under the orders issued by the Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection Department, stock limits will remain in force until January 31, 2027, for paddy and rice, and for three months for tur and urad.

Wholesalers can stock up to 2,000 tonnes of paddy or rice, while retailers and large retail chains are allowed eight tonnes per outlet. Rice millers cannot hold stocks exceeding their one-month production capacity, while importers cannot retain imported stocks beyond 45 days from customs clearance.