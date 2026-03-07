Tamil Nadu candidates among top 10 achievers in civil service examination

At the All India level, Rajeswari Suve from Madurai has secured the 2nd rank, while Raja Mohideen has secured the 7th rank, bringing laurels to the state.

According to the Tamil Nadu government, both candidates were trained under the state's ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme, which provides guidance and coaching for competitive examinations.

Officials said that a total of 56 candidates trained under the Naan Mudhalvan scheme have cleared the Civil Services Examination this year.

Of these, 39 candidates underwent residential coaching with monthly scholarship support at the Tamil Nadu Government's All India Civil Services Coaching Centre.

Last year, 57 candidates passed in the state with the help of the Naan Mudhalvan Scheme.