Tamil Nadu candidates among top 10 achievers in civil service examination

CHENNAI: After a gap of nearly ten years, students from Tamil Nadu have secured positions within the top 10 ranks in the UPSC Civil Services Examination. The civil service examination results were announced on Friday.
At the All India level, Rajeswari Suve from Madurai has secured the 2nd rank, while Raja Mohideen has secured the 7th rank, bringing laurels to the state.
According to the Tamil Nadu government, both candidates were trained under the state's ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme, which provides guidance and coaching for competitive examinations.
Officials said that a total of 56 candidates trained under the Naan Mudhalvan scheme have cleared the Civil Services Examination this year.
Of these, 39 candidates underwent residential coaching with monthly scholarship support at the Tamil Nadu Government's All India Civil Services Coaching Centre.
Last year, 57 candidates passed in the state with the help of the Naan Mudhalvan Scheme.
For the past ten years, no candidate from Tamil Nadu has secured a place in the top 10 ranks of the UPSC Civil Services Examination. In that context, the achievement of two candidates entering the top 10 this year is being seen as a significant milestone for the state.
Sankara Saravanan, Principal of Government All India Civil Service Coaching Centre, said that the government's continued efforts to ensure that a larger number of students from Tamil Nadu succeed in the Civil Services Examination are the reason why, after a long gap, students from the state have secured places within the top 10 ranks.
Overall, it is learnt that more than 60 candidates from across Tamil Nadu have successfully cleared the Civil Services Examination this year.
Meanwhile, forty aspirants trained by the Manidhanaeyam Free IAS Academy have cleared the final stage of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination, the academy said on Friday.
Of the 132 candidates who received interview training and support from the academy this year, 40 candidates, including 26 men and 14 women, successfully cleared the personality test, marking a significant milestone for the free coaching initiative.
Among the successful candidates, M Rajeshwari Suvi of Madurai secured All India Rank 2, while R Shruthi of Coimbatore obtained Rank 18 and S Reshma of Tiruchy secured Rank 181, according to the academy.
Established in 2005 under the Manidhanaeyam Trust, the academy provides free coaching and support to civil services aspirants from socially and economically disadvantaged backgrounds, irrespective of caste or religion.
The institution said it had conducted mock interviews with former civil servants and subject experts and provided candidates with study materials, guidance and logistical support, including travel and accommodation for the interview in New Delhi.
Congratulating the successful candidates, Manidhanaeyam Founder 'Saidai' S Duraisamy said the academy remains committed to enabling aspirants from modest backgrounds to enter public service.