Tamil Nadu bypoll campaigning enters final phase; party leaders on vote-seeking spree

Chief Minister and TVK president C Joseph Vijay camped in Madurantakam on Friday and conducted a roadshow in support of his party candidate Maragatham Kumaravel. He is also scheduled to conduct a roadshow in Dharapuram.

Before the roadshows, Vijay addressed public meetings in both constituencies as part of the campaign. The entire Cabinet has also been engaged in the by-poll campaign, with ministers campaigning for the party candidates.