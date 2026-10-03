Tamil Nadu bypoll campaigning enters final phase; party leaders on vote-seeking spree

CHENNAI: The bypoll campaign in the two Assembly constituencies is scheduled to conclude on Sunday at 6 pm, 36 hours before polling begins.
Chief Minister and TVK president C Joseph Vijay camped in Madurantakam on Friday and conducted a roadshow in support of his party candidate Maragatham Kumaravel. He is also scheduled to conduct a roadshow in Dharapuram.
Before the roadshows, Vijay addressed public meetings in both constituencies as part of the campaign. The entire Cabinet has also been engaged in the by-poll campaign, with ministers campaigning for the party candidates.
On the Opposition side, leaders of the DMK and AIADMK are also campaigning in the two constituencies and seeking votes for their respective candidates.
DMK Youth Wing secretary Udhayanidhi is scheduled to campaign in Dharapuram on Saturday. Party Deputy General Secretary Kanimozhi is also campaigning for the party candidates in both constituencies.
AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami has been touring the two constituencies frequently and campaigning for the party candidates. Leaders of the Left parties and Naam Tamilar Katchi are also campaigning for their respective candidates.
The campaign will end at 6 pm on Sunday, following which the constituencies will enter the 48-hour silence period ahead of polling.
With the campaign entering its final phase, political parties are intensifying their door-to-door campaigns, public meetings and roadshows to mobilise votes ahead of polling.
The campaign will end at 6 pm on Sunday, following which the constituencies will enter the 48-hour silence period ahead of polling.