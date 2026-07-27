Tamil Nadu buses to Bengaluru terminated at border briefly

COIMBATORE: The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus services to Bengaluru through Hosur in Krishnagiri district were suspended for several hours on Sunday after members of a Karnataka-based outfit staged a road blockade at Attibele on the Karnataka side of the inter-State border, against the Tamil Nadu government’s opposition to the proposed Mekedatu dam project.
As a precautionary measure, TNSTC buses to Bengaluru were not operated until 2 pm. Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses, however, continued to run without disruption.
Buses from various parts of Tamil Nadu heading to Bengaluru and other destinations in Karnataka via Hosur terminated their trips at the Hosur bus stand after dropping passengers and later returned to their originating points.
Meanwhile, a large number of protesters gathered near the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border at Attibele and raised slogans condemning the Tamil Nadu government’s stance on the Mekedatu dam issue. The road blockade led to tension along the inter-state border, though normal transport services resumed after the protest was brought under control.