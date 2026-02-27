Tamil Nadu: Bus service resumes to hill villages in Theni district after 30 years

Residents had been facing hardship for over three decades due to the absence of bus connectivity. School students were travelling in a risky manner by hanging onto autorickshaws, and many were unable to reach school on time, missing out on the government’s breakfast scheme.



Following long-standing demands from villagers, a new government bus service has been launched from Varusanadu to the Manjanuthu check-post via Singarajapuram and Keelapoosaniyuthu. Andipatti MLA Maharajan flagged off the service.