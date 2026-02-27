Tamil Nadu: Bus service resumes to hill villages in Theni district after 30 years

THENI: After more than 30 years, government bus services have been introduced to the hill villages near Varusanadu in Theni district, including Melapoosanuthu and Keelapoosanuthu, despite the presence of a tar road.
Residents had been facing hardship for over three decades due to the absence of bus connectivity. School students were travelling in a risky manner by hanging onto autorickshaws, and many were unable to reach school on time, missing out on the government’s breakfast scheme.
Following long-standing demands from villagers, a new government bus service has been launched from Varusanadu to the Manjanuthu check-post via Singarajapuram and Keelapoosaniyuthu. Andipatti MLA Maharajan flagged off the service.
Villagers welcomed the first government bus on the scenic hill route by garlanding it, breaking coconuts and showering flowers. They also performed aarti to thank the MLA.
Officials said the bus, which will be operated with Kadamalaikundu as the base, will run during morning and evening hours in line with school timings via Mayiladumparai, Varusanadu, Singarajapuram and Melapoosanuthu up to Manjanuthu check-post. During daytime, services will be operated to Kumananthozhu village via Kongaravu and Ponnanpadugai, and to Upputhurai village via Thangammalpuram, Kovilparai and Pachaiyappapuram.