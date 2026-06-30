Tamil Nadu: Buried body exhumed,handed over to family

COIMBATORE: The body of worker, buried mistakenly as an unclaimed corpse was exhumed on Tuesday and handed over to family members after police established his identity in Tirupur.
The deceased, Manimaran (45), a native of Mayiladuthurai, had gone missing on June 14. Subsequently, his wife Chitra lodged a missing complaint. Meanwhile, an unidentified man who was found critically ill along road side died after admission to Tirupur GMCH.
As none came to claim the body, the police buried it on June 28.
Later police established his identity as Manimaran and informed his family. The exhumed body was later handed over to the family for performing final rites.