Tamil Nadu: Bull dies as lorry rams rekla carts

Periyasamy (55), a farmer from Tha Pudukottai near Oddanchatram, and his friend Satheeshkumar from Dasaripatti had travelled to Palani in separate rekla carts with their bulls to attend the Mariamman temple Masi festival.

After watching the festival, they were returning to their respective villages in the early hours when the accident occurred. When they were passing through Ramanayakkanpatti junction on the Pollachi–Dindigul four-lane road near Palani, a lorry coming from behind reportedly rammed into their carts.