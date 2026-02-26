Tamil Nadu: Bull dies as lorry rams rekla carts

DINDIGUL: A bull died after a lorry rammed into two rekla carts near Palani in the early hours of Thursday. Two farmers were injured in the accident.
Periyasamy (55), a farmer from Tha Pudukottai near Oddanchatram, and his friend Satheeshkumar from Dasaripatti had travelled to Palani in separate rekla carts with their bulls to attend the Mariamman temple Masi festival.
After watching the festival, they were returning to their respective villages in the early hours when the accident occurred. When they were passing through Ramanayakkanpatti junction on the Pollachi–Dindigul four-lane road near Palani, a lorry coming from behind reportedly rammed into their carts.
Both men were thrown off the carts and sustained injuries. The carts were severely damaged in the impact. One bull, which was tied to Periyasamy’s cart, suffered grievous injuries and died on the spot. Three other bulls were injured.
On information, Ayakudi police rushed to the spot. The injured farmers were rescued and admitted to a private hospital in Oddanchatram. The injured bulls were taken to a veterinary hospital for treatment.
Ayakudi police are investigating.