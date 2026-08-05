Tamil Nadu Budget session to continue till September 8

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Assembly will meet for 20 days for the Budget session, during which members will discuss the General Budget, Agriculture Budget and the Demands for Grants of various departments.
Announcing the schedule after the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting on Wednesday, Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar said the session would continue till September 8, with breaks on government holidays.
The Speaker said four days had been allotted for the general discussion on the General Budget and the Agriculture Budget.
Following the completion of the general debate, the Assembly will take up the Demands for Grants department-wise from August 17, beginning with the Revenue Department.