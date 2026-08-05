Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Budget session to continue till September 8

Announcing the schedule after the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting on Wednesday, Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar said the session would continue till September 8, with breaks on government holidays
TN Budget 2026
Tamil Nadu Finance Minister N Marie Wilson on Wednesday (August 5) presented the TVK government's first Budget in the Assembly
Updated on

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Assembly will meet for 20 days for the Budget session, during which members will discuss the General Budget, Agriculture Budget and the Demands for Grants of various departments.

Announcing the schedule after the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting on Wednesday, Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar said the session would continue till September 8, with breaks on government holidays.

The Speaker said four days had been allotted for the general discussion on the General Budget and the Agriculture Budget.

Following the completion of the general debate, the Assembly will take up the Demands for Grants department-wise from August 17, beginning with the Revenue Department.

TN budget
TVK govt
Tamil Nadu Budget 2026
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in