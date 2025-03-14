Tamil Nadu Budget live screening fails to grab attention

CHENNAI: The maiden effort by the State government, made in association with Chennai Corporation, to popularise Tamil Nadu Budget failed to attract the public.

Chennai Corporation on Friday live streamed the State budget in 100 places in the city, pinning hopes that the public would watch it live. Prominent places like railway stations, bus stops, parks and beaches were selected and the Budget speech was presented on giant screens. However, there was no audience to watch the Budget proceedings, as people continued with their daily routine, ignoring the broadcast. It was a lukewarm response, when compared to the reception such an initiative got when authorities live screened cricket matches, though entertaining sports events can’t be compared with ‘mundane’ economic affairs of a Budget.

On the Budget day, LED screens were placed in the Central Railway Station, Murasoli Maran Park, Anna Nagar Tower Park, Koyambedu Bus Terminus, Marina Beach, Pondy Bazaar, Kathipara Park, Elliott's Beach, Tiruvanmiyur Beach and Tidal Park junctions.

After visiting Marina, Egmore and Chennai Central railway stations DT Next witnessed that the public were busy with their daily routines and ignored the Budget screenings.

The Budget session started at 9:30 am and lasted till 12:30 pm, but only four people listened to the Budget at one of the venues, as witnessed by this reporter, "People come to the beach for a walk and morning work outs. The chairs arranged to view the Budget remained empty throughout the session. The efforts and idea failed to reach the people,” said Ravi, a resident of Ice House in Chennai.

Whereas in Chennai Central railway station and Egmore railway station, commuters and office-goers were busy boarding buses and trains. A commuter, said, "the initiative is a waste of money."

DT Next reached a Greater Chennai Corporation official and asked about the project and the money spent, "We suggested only the locations, the State government spends the money, " the official quipped.