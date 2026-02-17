Tamil Nadu budget 2026-27 LIVE | Thangam Thennarasu begins Budget presentation amid election year agenda

The Tamil Nadu government will present its interim budget for the 2026-27 fiscal year in the State Legislative Assembly on Tuesday (February 17), with Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu set to lead the presentation at 9:30 am.

The interim budget session will kick off following the release of the State’s second Economic Survey, which highlights robust growth trends and sectoral performance that are expected to frame today’s financial discussions.

As this is an election year, the interim budget is expected to prioritise major welfare announcements and enhanced allocations for ongoing flagship schemes rather than unveil entirely new projects.

The Minister is also scheduled to table the Vote-on-Account for 2026-27 and the Supplementary Estimates for 2025-26 on February 20.