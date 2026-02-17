Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu budget 2026-27 LIVE | Thangam Thennarasu begins Budget presentation amid election year agenda

As Tamil Nadu is heading for the Assembly elections soon, the government will present only an interim Budget instead of a full-fledged one, in the last session of the 16th Assembly.
Minister Thangam Thennarasu tables budget amid election year agenda
Minister Thangam Thennarasu tables budget amid election year agenda

With a total Budget outlay of Rs 285 crore, the Chola Museum, Navai Museum, and Noyyal Museum are being established - Minister

Schemes with nationwide impact

"Tamil Nadu has achieved double-digit economic growth. Over the past five years, we have announced schemes that are acclaimed nationwide. These initiatives have reached everyone, from women to the last citizen, with substantial credit extended to women’s self-help groups,” said Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu.

Calling the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai a pioneering scheme watched closely across the country, the Minister recalled that the beneficiaries recently received Rs 5,000 credited to their accounts: Rs 3,000 as an advance for three months of assistance and an additional one-time summer relief of Rs 2,000.

He says the Budget has been prepared to benefit the marginalised people.

Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu has begun presenting the Tamil Nadu interim budget for 2026–27.

Strong growth backdrop

The interim budget comes against a strong economic backdrop. Tamil Nadu recorded 11.3 per cent growth in 2024-25, with its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) rising to Rs 31.19 lakh crore, retaining its position as India’s second-largest State economy.

Despite the welfare push, the government aims to reduce the fiscal deficit to 3 per cent of GSDP by 2025-26, while the revenue deficit is projected at 1.2 per cent, signalling a balancing act between populist measures and fiscal discipline.

Citizen initiatives, education spending

Under the Chief Minister’s “Speak Your Dream” ( Unga Kanavu Sollunga ) initiative, select public proposals may receive funding support. The breakfast scheme for students is also likely to be fully extended to government-aided schools, with additional budgetary allocations.

Infrastructure push amid funding hurdles

On the infrastructure front, the State may spell out its roadmap after the Centre reportedly declined approval for the Coimbatore and Madurai Metro Rail projects. Expansion of the free bus travel scheme for women, induction of more electric buses, and fresh allocations for roads and flyovers in Chennai and other major cities are also expected.

Pension reforms under watch

 Attention is also on the government’s recently announced Assured Pension Scheme for State employees. The report of the expert committee constituted to examine the scheme may be made public, a move that could help consolidate support among government staff.

Women’s welfare scheme in focus

The interim budget is expected to spotlight the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam, which currently offers Rs 1,000 a month to eligible women heads of households. Chief Minister MK Stalin has earlier signalled a possible hike to Rs 2,000, and the budget is widely expected to formalise the increase and expand beneficiary coverage, a move seen as electorally significant.

All eyes on TN interim budget 2026-27

The Tamil Nadu government will present its interim budget for the 2026-27 fiscal year in the State Legislative Assembly on Tuesday (February 17), with Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu set to lead the presentation at 9:30 am.

The interim budget session will kick off following the release of the State’s second Economic Survey, which highlights robust growth trends and sectoral performance that are expected to frame today’s financial discussions.

As this is an election year, the interim budget is expected to prioritise major welfare announcements and enhanced allocations for ongoing flagship schemes rather than unveil entirely new projects.

The Minister is also scheduled to table the Vote-on-Account for 2026-27 and the Supplementary Estimates for 2025-26 on February 20.

TN budget
tamil nadu budget
budget
Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu
TN Budget live updates

Key Events

Strong growth backdrop

Infrastructure push amid funding hurdles

Women’s welfare scheme in focus

All eyes on TN interim budget 2026-27

X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in