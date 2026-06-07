Tamil Nadu brings fresh liquor tax, moves to plug Tasmac leak

The twin measures, unveiled within days of the new government assuming office, are expected to significantly boost State’s revenues and tighten scrutiny over one of Tamil Nadu's largest cash-generating sectors.

Through amendments notified in a gazette on June 5 under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act, 1937, the government introduced an additional fee of Rs 90 per standard case of Indian-made foreign liquor, Rs 40 per standard case of beer and Rs 20 per standard case of wine. The levy will be collected before products are cleared from manufacturing units.