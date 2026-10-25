Tamil Nadu: Brief glitch affects services at sub-registrar offices

Mohan Raj, a financial consultant, flagged the disruption on social media, saying people had been waiting at a sub-registrar office since morning without receiving tokens.



"Many members of the public are waiting outside with no clarity on when services will resume," he said, questioning the lack of a backup system and proper communication during such disruptions.



He urged the Tamil Nadu Registration Department and the State government to intervene, restore services and issue a clear update to the public. Department officials said the server glitch occurred on Friday and lasted only a short period. The issue was rectified promptly, and services resumed as usual, they said.

The complaint has highlighted the inconvenience caused by technical disruptions at government offices, particularly for people who travel to complete property registration and other document-related formalities.

The absence of timely updates can leave applicants uncertain about whether to continue waiting or return another day.