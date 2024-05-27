Tamil Nadu government touts achievements in higher education amid Governor Ravi's criticism

CHENNAI: In the backdrop of Governor R N Ravi claiming at the vice-chancellor's conference that the varsities in Tamil Nadu were in a state of disarray when he assumed office at the state Raj Bhavan, the state government on Monday released a list of achievements in the higher education sector in the last three years.

Among other things the ruling DMK claimed was the significant increase in the enrolment rate of girl students in college after the launch of the Puthumai Penn scheme.

A government release detailing the three-year achievements of Chief Minister M K Stalin led DMK regime in higher education sector, said that the rate of enrolment of government school girl students in colleges has increased by 34% owing to the implementation of the Puthumai Penn scheme, which is a role model scheme for the whole country.

Under the Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Memorial Higher Education Assurance Scheme launched on September 6, 2022, girl students pursuing higher education after completing class VI to XII in government schools without break are being disbursed Rs 1,000 per month.

As many as 2.73 lakh beneficiary girl students are receiving the monthly assistance under the scheme, the release said, attributing it to the 34% spike in female GER in the state since the scheme's launch.

Waxing eloquent on the success of the Naan Muthalvan scheme, which seeks to enhance the employability of the state college students, the release said that as many as 27 lakh students have benefitted from the scheme launched in 2022.

About 1.19 of the 1.84 lakh youths trained under the scheme have landed jobs so far, the release added, pointing out that fee concessions to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore have been offered to 4.13 lakh first generation graduates who have secured direct admission to engineering colleges through single window counselling to pursue their higher education.

The state government also claimed credit for appointing 1,750 guest lecturers filling the post of assistant professors in government arts colleges in the state.