Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu boy drowns in Gujarat, brother goes missing

The incident occurred at 11.28 am at the Dhrangadhra-Morbi branch canal, they said. The boys — aged 13 and 15 — were travelling to Gujarat with their truck driver father for their vacation.
Representative image of person drowning in the water
Representative image of person drowning in the water
Updated on

MORBI: A 13-year-old boy hailing from Tamil Nadu drowned in a canal in Gujarat’s Morbi district on Thursday, while his elder brother who accompanied him into the water went missing, officials said.

The incident occurred at 11.28 am at the Dhrangadhra-Morbi branch canal, they said. The boys — aged 13 and 15 — were travelling to Gujarat with their truck driver father for their vacation.

On the way, they took a halt near the canal, Morbi’s Chief Fire Officer Jayesh Daki said. During the break, the boys jumped into the canal for a bath in the absence of their father, he said.

Fire teams from Morbi and Halvad recovered the body of the younger sibling, while a search operation is under way to trace his brother, Daki added.

Tamil Nadu
Gujarat
Drowned Boys

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