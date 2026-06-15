Tamil Nadu: Boy dies as stone pillar collapses while playing on makeshift swing

The deceased was identified as Vinayagamoorthy, a Class 2 student of a government primary school and the second son of Boomatheivam (40), a mason, and his wife Pandeeswari (35).

According to police, on June 13, Vinayagamoorthy and a group of children were playing in a vacant plot near their house on a school holiday. The children had tied sarees between tall stone pillars erected on the land to create a temporary swing.