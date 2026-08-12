Tamil Nadu boy alighting from moving train dies, father hurt

COIMBATORE: A seven-year-old boy was crushed to death after he fell into the gap between a moving train and the platform while attempting to alight at Dharmapuri railway station on Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Yasiriyan, a Class 2 student at a private school in Dharmapuri, while his father, Muniyappan (34), of Paisuhalli village near Dharmapuri, works for a firm involved in replenishing cash at ATMs.
According to the Railway Police, Muniyappan and his son had gone to the station to see off his wife, Suganya (28), and other family members, who were travelling to Kerala. They had boarded the Bengaluru–Ernakulam Express at Dharmapuri.
As the train began to move from the platform, Muniyappan attempted to alight while carrying his son. However, he lost his balance, and both fell into the gap between the train and the platform. Passengers and others at the station raised an alarm, following which the train was brought to a halt.
Railway Police recovered the boy’s body and sent it to Dharmapuri GH for a postmortem. Muniyappan was admitted to the same hospital with severe injuries and was later shifted to a private hospital in Coimbatore for further treatment. The Dharmapuri Railway Police have registered a case, and investigations are on.