Tamil Nadu boy alighting from moving train dies, father hurt

The deceased was identified as Yasiriyan, a Class 2 student at a private school in Dharmapuri, while his father, Muniyappan (34), of Paisuhalli village near Dharmapuri, works for a firm involved in replenishing cash at ATMs.

According to the Railway Police, Muniyappan and his son had gone to the station to see off his wife, Suganya (28), and other family members, who were travelling to Kerala. They had boarded the Bengaluru–Ernakulam Express at Dharmapuri.